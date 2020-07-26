Mary Tellez

TELLEZ, Mary



passed away on July 19, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, Joaquin and Fidelia Calderon; sister, Theresa Leon; brothers, John and Joaquin "Jake" Calderon Jr. She is survived by her husband, Richard Tellez; daughters, JoAnna (Ernesto) Gutierrez and Diana Leon; grandchildren, Cynthia, Ricardo, Daniel and Robert; sister, Josephine Rosas; brother, Joe (Nohemi) Calderon; sister-in-law, Maryann Calderon. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Mary worked for Lerner's downtown for 24 years. She was a volunteer at St. Mary's Hospital for 33 years. Mary was beloved by all and will be greatly missed. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, funeral services will be private. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY, INC.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store