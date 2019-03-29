Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary "Fern" VERONICK. View Sign

VERONICK, Mary "Fern" Sweet Mary "Fern" Veronick, age 92, passed away on March 27, 2019 in Tucson, AZ. Born in McKeesport, PA, she is the daughter of Anna (Kelecava) Seeley and William Russell Seeley. She is preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Dennis, two husbands, Domenic Panepinto and George Veronick, and her son, Thomas Panepinto. She is survived by her daughter, Debbie Lloyd (William), three grandchildren, Eboni Lloyd, Tommy Panepinto and Kristy Nicholson, four great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, cousins, nieces and nephews. Fern was quite active in her earlier years, married and raising two children, she found time to attend church and perform many volunteer activities. She was an Assistant Catechism Teacher, Leader of Boy Scout and Brownie Troops, Civil Defense Leader, and Bowling League Treasurer. Paid employment included a Candy Maker, Defense work in WW2, and Banquet Server. She is fondly remembered for being the life of the party, her homemade baked goods, her gentle and fun nature with children and her sense of humor; her laughter was infectious. We appreciate her many contributions and hope to see her again one day. She will be sorely missed. Viewing and ceremony to be held at BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL with viewing on Sunday, March 31, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m: ceremony will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday, April 1, 2019. Graveside services will follow at East Lawn Palms Cemetery, Grant Road. In lieu of flowers, Fern would ask you to please read to a child or donate a children's book to the local public library.





6910 East Broadway Boulevard

Tucson , AZ 85710

