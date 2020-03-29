Arizona Daily Star Obituaries
Mary Wezelman


1921 - 2020
Mary Wezelman Obituary
WEZELMAN, Mary

died on March 21, 2020, three weeks before her 99th birthday. She was born in Klintsy, Russia, on April 9, 1921, to Baruch Meyer Wolfson and Anna (Feinman) Wolfson. Her family came to the United States in 1923, settling in Omaha, Nebraska. She married Norman Wezelman in 1948; they relocated to Tucson in 1951.

Mary was warm and a people person, she had a great sense of humor. She was admired for her ability to get things done, and done well, and loved for her kindness. She valued family and was proud of her children and grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Norman and grandson, Daniel Bartlett. She is survived by her children, Janice (David Bartlett), James (Denise Grusin) and Barbara; grandchildren, Elizabeth Bartlett (Adam Beytin), Stephanie Wezelman, and Steven Wezelman; her sister Susie Swaaley and sister-in-law, Sybil Wezelman and many nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. Burial was private to respect the need for social distancing; a memorial will be scheduled for a later date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Norman and Mary Wezelman Endowment for Academic Success at the Jewish Community Foundation of Southern Arizona, Congregation Anshei Israel, or a . Arrangements by EVERGREEN MORTUARY.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Mar. 29, 2020
