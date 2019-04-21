Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Master Sergeant Dale L. POTTER Jr.. View Sign

POTTER, Master Sergeant Dale L., Jr., USAF, Retired 52, "now surrounded by HIS Glory" no longer needs to "IMAGINE" (his favorite song) what it will be like "when he walks by the side of Jesus", because that song became reality to him on APRIL 12, 2019, when he entered into the Presence of Jesus. Dale accepted Jesus as his Lord and Saviour at age 13, and served him faithfully his entire life, even through this final journey with ALS. Dale was born at Ft. Polk, Louisiana, on December 7, 1966. He lived in Iowa, Texas and New Mexico. He graduated from Gadsden High School in Del Cerro, New Mexico, after which, he enlisted in the United States Air Force, serving honorably for 22½ years, achieving the rank of Master Sergeant. While on active duty, he served in North Dakota, Germany, England, the Middle East during Operations Desert Storm and Enduring Freedom, and two tours at Davis Monthan AFB, Arizona. After retirement, Dale made Tucson his home. He completed his Bachelor's Degree in Social Work at the University of Phoenix, after which he was employed by the Arizona Department of Veteran's Services where he served as a Veteran's Benefits Counselor. Dale was a blessing to all who knew him-Family, Friends, Co-workers and Clients. He truly allowed the Holy Spirit to move in him to make all our lives better. He is greatly missed by everyone he leaves behind-especially his Beloved Children, Ashlyn Noel Potter and Mitchell Edward Harrow Potter; his mother, Judy Ann Jacobi; his sisters, Lorry Lucero (Jerry) and Misty Ballesteros; brother, Lance Jacobi; the mother of his children, Julie Harrow; sister-in-law, Ashley Averill; and Ed and Carolyn Harrow. Until we meet again, dearest Dale! Viewing will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. till 9:00 p.m. at EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY. A Celebration of Life will be held at Pantano Christian Church on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 5:30 p.m. till 8:30 p.m. Casual attire. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in memory of Dale to Desert Christian Schools Scholarship Fund, the ALS Association of Arizona, or Pantano Christian Church.





East Lawn Palms Mortuary

