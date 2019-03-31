Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Matthew Joseph WELSH. View Sign

WELSH, Matthew Joseph passed away peacefully in Tucson, AZ, on Monday, February 18, 2019 at the age of 46. Matt was preceded in death by his parents, the Rev. Dr. Paul J. Welsh, Jr. and Ida McKinley Welsh, and his aunt, Coletta (James) Richter. Matt is lovingly remembered by his brothers, Vincent of Tucson and Nicholas of Ft. Worth, TX, and his aunts and uncles, Stephanie Welsh (Garrett Pendergast) of Terre Haute, IN, Constance Welsh (Douglas Holaday) of Vista, CA, and Michael (Stasia) McKinley of the Chicago, IL area. He is survived by many cousins and his beloved cat, Tuna Two. Matt was born in Evansville, IN, on October 28, 1972 and spent his early life in Owensboro, KY until his family moved to Arizona in the early 70s. Matt graduated from Santa Rita High School and attended Pima Community College, both in Tucson. Matt enjoyed painting and drawing and later in life, he especially enjoyed Paint Nights, which were fun evenings of painting and a beer or glass of wine or two. Trains, railroads, and especially engines, were some of Matt's passions in life. He was an enthusiastic member of the Tucson Garden Railway Society. He enjoyed visiting railroad museums around the country and riding the antique trains. Matt also had an affinity for Lighthouses and at one point had a collection of over 50 lighthouses from around the country. He also loved auto racing and, especially, attending the Indianapolis 500. Matt's first passionate collection was for Pandas. Matt carried that love of Pandas throughout his entire life. Panda tees, hats, slippers, stuffed animals, and anything else with a panda made its way to Matt. Matthew's Visitation and Mass will be on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Our Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church, 1800 S. Kolb Rd Tucson, AZ. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. followed by a Rosary Service at 10:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. A Funeral Mass will be offered at 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. with Monsignor Thomas Cahalane officiating. A lunch reception will follow. Internment will be at Our Lady of the Desert Cemetery where Matt will join his Mom and Dad. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Arizona Friends of Talking Books Tucson Medical Center Foundation Tucson Garden Railway Society Rest in Peace with Mom and Dad, Matt. We will remember you fondly forever. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.





