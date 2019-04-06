KALE, Matthew March 30, 1974 - April 6, 2015 M, You fought valiantly, but depression took you from me. It's been four years now. I miss your face. I miss your smile. I miss your quirky sense of humor. I miss your laugh. I miss doing your laundry. I miss running errands together. I miss you grinding coffee beans, and making coffee for us. I miss making our bed together in the morning. I wish we were eating dinner in the kitchen. I wish we were doing chores at our house. I wish we were holding hands, and could hug each other. I wish we could sit on the couch with your head in my lap. I am feeling close to you. There is usually a smile on my face as I think about you. Of course, some times are more challenging than others. I know you are in a place of refreshment, light, and peace. I am looking forward to seeing you again. Love always, N
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Apr. 6, 2019