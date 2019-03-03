Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maurice CUNNINGHAM. View Sign

CUNNINGHAM, Maurice 87, cherished husband of Jennie (Baker), passed away Sunday, February 10, 2019 in peace and at home. He was rooted in family during tough Depression times in Oakland, CA, and became a man in the Army, 9th Company Airborne Rangers. He was a loving father, a patriot, gifted salesman, good friend and companion, and of course, a loyal 49er's fan. He joins his parents and brothers, Cal and Jack and sister Norma and leaves brother Paul; sisters, Irma and Camille; brother-in-law, Hugh; daughters, Debbie and Celeste; grandchildren, Amber, Andrew, Hayley and Dylan and three great-grandchildren. Come by the house on St. Patrick's Day, 3:00 p.m. -6:00 p.m., and salute this true Irishman.





