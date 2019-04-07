SHEMWELL, Max O., Jr. 61, of Marana, died March 28, 2019 of complications after surgery for a benign brain tumor. He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth (Rodriguez); daughter, Eliza, 23, of Flagstaff and son, Ryan, 21, of Tucson. Other survivors include brother, John (Patricia), of San Diego and sisters, Susan (Joseph) Swickard, of Grosse Pointe, MI and Amy (Daniel) Erickson, of Interlaken, N.Y. He is also survived by sister-in-law, Edidtsa (John) Michel, of Tucson, and brother-in-law, Jesse (Jacque Salgado) Rodriguez, of Chandler. Born in Doniphan, Mo., Shemwell was a 1982 graduate of the University of Arizona and a partner in Tucson Insurance Associates. He was an avid mountain biker and advocate for the desert and natural resources. His wife Elizabeth, an educator with the Marana Unified School District, said Max had a big heart. He would do anything for anybody and knew he was surrounded by love. A family remembrance was held at his home. Arrangements through CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Apr. 7, 2019