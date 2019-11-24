|
PENSINGER, Max
passed away November 18, 2019, Max was born September 8, 1926 in Cerro Gordo, Illinois. He started his business career at the age of eleven as a paper boy in that community. He served his country during WWII on a minesweeper during the Okinawa campaign. He graduated from Millikin University in Decatur, Illinois in 1950 with a degree in Business Administration. At Millikin he met his co-ed wife, Nita. After college, Max joined Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company and in 1964 because of a family situation they moved to Tucson, a community they loved. Max joined A.P. Brown Company as a real estate agent and later became the president and co-owner of that firm. After selling his interest in the Brown firm he formed Max Pensinger Reality from which he retired in 1992. He was an avid golfer at 49'ers Country Club for nearly forty years. He served the State of Arizona as a chairman of one of its departments. His civic activities included Past Exalted Ruler of Lodge 385 of the BPOE Elks, the Tucson Rotary Club, and chairman of the Arizona Children's Colony board in Coolidge, Arizona. That board elected him to become the founding chairman of the Arizona Department of Mental Retardation. That department later was absorbed into the Department of Economy Security. He was a past president of Multiple Listing Service of Tucson and a past president of the Tucson Executive Association. He was a member of Christ Community Church and had a bedrock belief in the Christian faith. He leaves his beloved wife, Nita; two sons, Jeffrey and Kim and Kim's wife, Josie; grandson, Michael and his wife, Melissa; grandson, Neil and granddaughter, Zoe and her husband, Jonathan. He cherished his family and many friends and loved his country. He and his wife recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary. No funeral by request. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Nov. 24, 2019