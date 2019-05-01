SCHALLER, Maxine C.
passed away peacefully on Friday, April 12, 2019 at the age of 90. She was quite accomplished, earning her teaching degree from Whitewater State, WI. Early in the 60's she got her private pilots license and enjoyed traveling. She was a phenomenal Mom and doted on her four grandchildren. Retired from Hughes Aircraft, she went on to substitute teach until she finally retired in 2009. She will be greatly missed by many. She was a devout member of Santa Cruz Lutheran Church, where we will hold her Memorial on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Arrangements by VISTOSO FUNERAL HOME.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star from May 1 to May 2, 2019