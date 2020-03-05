WOLIN, Maxine
of Tucson, age 99, died peacefully at home on March 3, 2020, in the loving care of her daughter, Ruth. Born in Akron, OH, in 1921, she attended the University of Wisconsin, and graduated from The Tobé-Coburn School for Fashion Careers in NYC.
Maxine married Robert E. Wolin, Sgt. Pilot, RCAF, in 1943. The couple moved to Tucson in 1976 when Learjet relocated its executive offices. Here Maxine continued her successful residential real estate sales career, begun in 1966, at Tucson Realty, later moving to Long Realty.
In addition to her daughter, Ruth Wolin of Cardiff, CA, she leaves a son, Gilbert Wolin (Gail Shapiro), of Wayland, MA; a grandson, Max Killigrew; a niece, two nephews, and a large circle of extended family and long-time cherished friends. In addition to her husband of 49 years, Maxine was predeceased by her parents, Joy T. and Ruth Geiger Loeb and her sister, Joyce Rabb.
Services were private. Donations in Maxine's memory may be made to the Women's Foundation of Southern Arizona (www.womengiving.org) or to the (). Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Mar. 5, 2020