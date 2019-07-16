Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maya Sloan Smith Dolana. View Sign Service Information Bring's Broadway Chapel 6910 East Broadway Boulevard Tucson , AZ 85710 (520)-329-4848 Send Flowers Obituary

SMITH DOLANA, Maya Sloan



Passed away in a fatal car accident on July 13, 2019, in Tucson, AZ. Maya was 19 years old, a junior at the University of Arizona, and an inspirational light to those who knew her and loved her. She was born and raised in Salt Lake City, Utah, graduating high school at East High. She competed in gymnastics, and had a tremendous passion for painting, books, and creative writing. She had a phenomenal sense of humor, was a brilliant artist and writer, a kind friend, and the most wonderful and loving daughter anyone could ever ask for. She is survived by her mother, Jessica, and numerous family and friends. A public Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL, 6910 East Broadway, Tucson. Maya's family asks that charitable contributions be considered in lieu of flowers. At a later date, we will post to social media charities reflective of Maya's love of art and children. For her many friends and family outside of the Tucson area, a Celebration of Life in honor of Maya will be held in Salt Lake City within the next few weeks.







SMITH DOLANA, Maya SloanPassed away in a fatal car accident on July 13, 2019, in Tucson, AZ. Maya was 19 years old, a junior at the University of Arizona, and an inspirational light to those who knew her and loved her. She was born and raised in Salt Lake City, Utah, graduating high school at East High. She competed in gymnastics, and had a tremendous passion for painting, books, and creative writing. She had a phenomenal sense of humor, was a brilliant artist and writer, a kind friend, and the most wonderful and loving daughter anyone could ever ask for. She is survived by her mother, Jessica, and numerous family and friends. A public Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL, 6910 East Broadway, Tucson. Maya's family asks that charitable contributions be considered in lieu of flowers. At a later date, we will post to social media charities reflective of Maya's love of art and children. For her many friends and family outside of the Tucson area, a Celebration of Life in honor of Maya will be held in Salt Lake City within the next few weeks. Published in the Arizona Daily Star from July 16 to July 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Arizona Daily Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close