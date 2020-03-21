UNDERDOWN, Meda Moulding
Age 84, passed on her birthday, February 12th, 2020.She was born February 12th, 1936 to Joseph W. and Barbara E. Miller in Aurora, Illinois. As she grew up, she loved riding horses and dreamed of a life in the Southwest. She attended the University of Arizona and was a member of her Sorority, Tri Delta. While attending the University of Arizona she fell in love with her future husband Raymond Lee Underdown. She lived many years with her family on Elephant Head Ranch in Amado, Arizona. She dedicated her life to raising her two children, Joe Ray and Debbie Underdown. She had a deep love for all animals, her family and shopping for antiques. She is survived by her son, Joe Ray Underdown, Debbie's sons, Harley and Dustin Martin and her great-granddaughter, Harlee May Martin. She is also survived by her two nieces, Holly Farnsworth and Brooke Suffecool. Celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. The family requests donations be made in lieu of flowers to the Alzheimer's Foundation. Arrangements by GREEN VALLEY MORTUARY.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Mar. 21, 2020