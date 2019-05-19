LAETSCH, Melba



age 105, of Tucson, AZ, died Thursday, May 9, 2019, at Thomas Gray House in Tucson, AZ. She was born on December 6, 1913, in St. Louis, MO, the daughter of Theodore and Lydia (nee Straub) Bohlmann, and grew up in Maplewood, MO. On January 14, 1939, she married the Rev Willis E. Laetsch at St. Louis, MO. He passed away on November 23, 1996. After their marriage, they lived in Natoma, KS; Chanute, KS; Humboldt, KS; and Mascoutah, IL; where at each location Pastor Laetsch served a local Lutheran congregation. In 1960, Pastor Laetsch took a teaching position at Concordia College in Seward, NE. Following his retirement in 1981, Pastor and Mrs. Laetsch moved to Tucson.She is survived by two sons, Theodore and Leonard; a daughter, Charleen Miller; five grandchildren, Theodore Laetsch Jr., Thomas Laetsch, Michael Laetsch, Adam Miller, and Daniel Miller, and eight great-grandchildren. Arrangements are being handled by SPENGEL-BOULANGER FUNERAL HOME in Highland, IL. Private graveside services and interment will be at a later date at Saint Peter's Cemetery in St. Louis, MO. Memorial contributions may be made to Bethesda Lutheran Home-Watertown, WI.







