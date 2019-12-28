Melissa A. Santamaria

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Melissa A. Santamaria.
Obituary
Send Flowers

In Loving Memory of

SANTAMARIA, Melissa A.

10/1/1977 - 12/28/2018

We think of you often, sometimes we smile but mostly we cry. We keep thinking of what we lost instead of all the love you gave. Rest in peace knowing your children are well cared for. Mom, Dad, Pa, Guero, Clarissa, Luis, Horacio (Araceli), Jaime (Venessa), Gabrial (Jessica), Jose Luis (Dulce); special thanks to "sister" Melli; "brother" Tavo, aunt Amanda, Melissa's numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Dec. 28, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.