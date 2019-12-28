In Loving Memory of
SANTAMARIA, Melissa A.
10/1/1977 - 12/28/2018
We think of you often, sometimes we smile but mostly we cry. We keep thinking of what we lost instead of all the love you gave. Rest in peace knowing your children are well cared for. Mom, Dad, Pa, Guero, Clarissa, Luis, Horacio (Araceli), Jaime (Venessa), Gabrial (Jessica), Jose Luis (Dulce); special thanks to "sister" Melli; "brother" Tavo, aunt Amanda, Melissa's numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Dec. 28, 2019