DONE, Melissa



beloved daughter of Boyd and Jeanette Done passed away peacefully on August 28, 2019 in Spring Mills, PA. She was a member of the Binghampton Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Attending schools in District One, District Sixteen and Amphi School District, she had many friends who grew to know and love her. She attended a special day program, Art Works for almost 24 years and the staff and students there were like a second family to Missy. Her respite caregiver Sandy also meant so much to both Missy and her parents and deserves unmeasured gratitude. She is survived by her parents and four siblings: brother, Brian Done and his wife, Cathy; sister, Debbie Barber Trumper and her husband, Jeffrey; brother, Craig Done and his wife, Suzette and brother, Mark Done. With many cousins, aunts, uncles and countless extended family members, she was part of a close and loving family circle who had a pure part of heaven in their lives while she was with us. A profound sense of gratitude and love is expressed to Craig and Suzette, who had cared for her in their home these past eight months, along with the help of their family there who showered her with love. While she had experienced mental and physical handicaps, she had developed many skills and enjoyed years of family activities. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the Binghampton Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3750 E. Ft. Lowell Road in Tucson, Arizona. Viewing will be at 9:00 a.m. in the Relief Society room. Burial will be in the LDS Binghampton Cemetery, 4001 N. Alvernon Way in Tucson. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.







