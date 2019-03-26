Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Melven LeRoy MORTENSEN Jr.. View Sign

MORTENSEN, Melven LeRoy Jr. 82, passed away on March 20, 2019 in Tucson, AZ. He proudly served his country in the US Navy and Air Force. He will be remembered as a hard worker, dedicated to supporting his family. He loved trains. He had a strong testimony of the restored Gospel of Jesus Christ. He is survived by his children, Owen (Michaelette) Mortensen, Ruthann (Jeffery) Wiggins and Roseanna (Steven) Williams; eight grandchildren, four great-grandchildren with one on the way. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and granddaughter. Services will take place at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 105 N. Norton Ave., Tucson, AZ with a Viewing at 2:30 p.m. Burial to follow at Binghampton Cemetery. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.





