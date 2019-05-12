|
6910 East Broadway Boulevard
|
|
Memorial Mass
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Pius X Roman Catholic Church
|
1800 North Camino Pio Decimo
|
Interment
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
1:00 PM
Arizona Veterans' Memorial Cemetery
GORES, Lt. Col. Melvin, US Army, Retired
November 2, 1941 - April 22, 2019
Lt. Col. Melvin Gores, US Army, Retired, entered into eternal peace with our Savior on April 22, 2019 at the age of 77 years in Tucson, Arizona where he has been a resident for the past 24 years. His brother, Patrick Gores (Victoria) of Minot, ND preceded him in death in February 2017. Mel (MoMo the name his grandchildren call him) was born and raised in Harvey, ND to Mary Conrad and Patrick Gores. He graduated from Harvey High School, joined the National Guard, then the Army and Army Reserves, serving 40+ years. Mel graduated from UND and Tulane University. He worked for the Veterans Affairs (over 34 years) as Personnel Director, Associate Director and Director of many VA Hospitals around the country. He was passionate about his Army Career and his work helping Veterans and their families. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Elks Club, and American Legion. With his Irish sense of humor, he always wanted to make people laugh. Civil War, Native American history, keeping up with the stock market, coin collecting, traveling, rock hunting, reading, family get-togethers, and spending time with his five grandchildren were some of his favorite pastimes. By far he was proudest of his three wonderful children, Joy, Mel, Jr. and Monte and the Love and Fun of his life were his five grandchildren, Brianna and Natalie D'Angelo, Madeline Gores, Hunter and Samantha Gores. He will be sadly missed by his wife of 53 years, Florence (Marra); his children, Joy (Frank) D'Angelo, Mel Jr. (Heather), Monte (Kimberly) and his five grandchildren, Brianna and Natalie D'Angelo, Madeline Gores, Hunter and Samantha Gores and his brother, Vern Gores. Thank you to the wonderful compassionate staff at Tucson Place assisted Living, TMC Hospice and Home Instead, helping Mel make a peaceful, comfortable transition. Memorial Mass will be offered at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at St. Pius X Roman Catholic Church, 1800 North Camino Pio Decimo, Tucson. Interment with full military honors will take place at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at the Arizona Veterans' Memorial Cemetery in Marana 15950 North Luckett Road, Marana, Arizona. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name can be made to Sandruby Community Programs 5101 East Farness Drive Tucson, Arizona 85712 www.sandrubycp.org. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on May 12, 2019
