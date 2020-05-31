HUTTON, Merle Keithdied peacefully in his sleep on May 17, 2020 at age 95. A Tucsonian for 53 years, he was known for his wit, humor, and kindness, and generosity of heart. Keith was born in Emporia, KS to Hazel and Merle S. Hutton. Call sign WA7JCK, he was a lifelong amateur radio operator. After retiring from a civilian career with the Air Force, he chose to volunteer for the next 32 years at the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona. June 6 marks 66 years of marriage to his surviving wife, Cosette. Keith is survived by daughters, Rosalind Hutton (Marc Betz), Elizabeth Lebo, Katherine Hutton (Dave Bibby) and five grandchildren. Donations can be made to the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona. Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. on Zoom. For log on information please email bunnit58@yahoo.com.