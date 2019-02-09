Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Merlyn FAYE. View Sign

FAYE, Merlyn 73, passed away after a long battle with Alzheimer's on January 11, 2019. Born Merlyn Faye Dykes in Birmingham, AL on June 9, 1945. Preceded in death by her father, Lt. Col. Marion Dykes, her mother, Pauline and her brothers, Albert and Benjamin. Merlyn began college in Birmingham at Samford where she studied art and met her first husband, James Stallworth. They moved to Tennessee where she graduated from ETSU. She was a champion skeet shooter, artist and loved photography. Merlyn moved to Tucson in the late 70s after divorcing Jim. She later married Robert Tate and founded Merlyn Photography in the early 80s. Recognized for her beautiful wedding and portrait photography, she was elected President of the AZ Prof. Photographers Assoc. She also loved raising parrots and macaws. After she and Bob divorced, Merlyn lived in NY for a year to explore modeling and acting. She will be sadly missed by her children, Brett Stallworth (April) and Natasha Wrae (Mike Storie); grandchildren, Alexa, Ayla, Connor, Cameron and Chance; sister, Katrina Dykes Smith of Hamilton, OH; and extended family and friends. A gathering of friends and family to celebrate Merlyn's life will be held at 312 S. 3rd Avenue, Tucson, AZ, on Sunday, February 10, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Alzheimer's research. Arrangements by ANGEL VALLEY FUNERAL HOME. Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Feb. 9, 2019

