Service Information Marana Mortuary & Cemetery 12146 W Barnett Rd Marana , AZ 85653 (520)-682-9900 Service 10:00 AM Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints 13450 N. Lon Adams Rd. Marana , AZ

GARBINI, Merwyn Thompson



beloved wife, mother and grandmother, left this life on May 25, 2019. The daughter of the late Gilbert and Corilla Thompson. Merwyn was born and raised in Elfrida, Arizona. She was the oldest of nine children. As a young girl, she loved riding horses and participating in 4-H. Merwyn was married to the late John O. Garbini for 59 years and lived in Tucson, Arizona. She raised six daughters and also owned and ran a book store. She volunteered many hours of service in her church, loved to read and learn new things, was an excellent seamstress, and loved to cook. She loved her 13 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren and enjoyed playing games and doing puzzles with them. Merwyn is survived by her daughters, Lorelyn Garbini (Elrey), Becky Simpson, Nyla Nelson, LuAnn Garbini (Pillow), Lanell Garbini and Renee Garbini (Newburn). Services will be held Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 13450 N. Lon Adams Rd., Marana, AZ. Interment at Marana Cemetery. Visitation with the family at 9:30 a.m. prior to the funeral. Arrangements by MARANA MORTUARY.







