In Loving Memory of
CASTANON, Mia Isabella
11/13/2012 - 9/11/2014
Happy "7th" Birthday to our precious Angel "Mia" up in heaven! Mia, all your family celebrates you and your beautiful memories live forever in our hearts. Your family and friends send you lots of love, hugs and kisses on your very special birthday. Lil' Princess. God Bless You Always Mia. You are so loved and missed dearly.
Love, Dad, Mom,
sister Makayla, all your family and friends.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Nov. 13, 2019