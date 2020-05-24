PANKA, Michael A.1938 - 2020Mr. Michael Allan Panka, son of the late Michael George Posipanka, and Margaret Posipanka was born in Pittsburgh, PA on November 8, 1938. He quietly departed this life Thursday May 14, 2020 in Tucson, AZ at the age of 81. Michael, a Veteran of the United States Air Force, was a devoted father and 'Pappap' and enjoyed traveling, camping, target shooting, and adventures of all kinds.He is survived by his son, daughter-in-law and three grandsons, Allan and Trisha and Colten, Logan and Chace Panka of Tucson, AZ. He is also survived by his two sisters, Margaret Coyne of Pittsburgh, PA and Marlene Derewicz of Pittsburgh, PA, as well as countless nieces, nephews and cousins.He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him.