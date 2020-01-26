Guest Book View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life Tucson , AZ View Map Send Flowers Obituary

PORTER , Michael Alan



1/11/1939 - 1/10/2020



Michael A. Porter passed away on January 10, 2020, at St. Jude Medical Center in Fullerton, just shy of his 81st birthday. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. He will be remembered as a smiling, caring, generous man who treasured his wife and family.



Born in Salinas, CA to Jack and Frances Porter, he was the oldest of four boys. After graduating from Salinas High School in 1957, he served in the Army prior to attending Hartnell College, where he excelled at football, baseball and basketball. He later went on to the University of the Pacific on a football scholarship where he made many lifetime friends.Mike had a long successful career in sales, spending 15 years at the Heinz Company, followed by 15 years working for Henry Company. He met his beloved wife Bobbie at Henry, and they built a beautiful house on the water in Discovery Bay, California, which served as a hub for entertaining, family gatherings and watersports.



In 2004 Mike and Bobbie moved to a new retirement home with a view of the golf course and Catalina mountains in the Saddlebrooke community in Tucson, Arizona. Golf was also often a highlight of the annual "brothers' weekend" that the four boys each took turns at planning for over 40 consecutive years.



Mike and Bobbie enjoyed extensive travels throughout the world, along with frequent trips to spend time with family and share their timeshares in California and Mexico. They delighted in just spending time at the Saddlebrooke house whether it was watching sports on TV, hosting friends and neighbors, or watching the sunset on the back patio with Bobbie and his dear cat Toby.



He will be deeply missed by his wife, Bobbie; sons, Mark and Tim; daughters, Marci, Darlene and KC; daughter-in-law, Jannée; grandchildren, Melanie, JJ, Madison, Chelsea, Trevor, Trace and Taryn; brothers, Jerry (Mary) and Doug (Kathy) and numerous nieces and nephews. Mike is preceded in death by his brother, Tom.



A Celebration of Life will be held in Tucson, AZ on Sunday, February 16, 2020. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the . Condolences to:







