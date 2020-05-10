KATHERINA, Michael AlbertAugust 5, 1952 - May 3, 2020Known as El Gato to his childhood friends, "Mr. Mike" to thousands of our youth here in Tucson, has passed. Born in Massachusetts and forever a New England Patriot fan, Mike came to Tucson when he was 11 with his grandmother "Goose", moved into the 4th Ave. area and went to Roskruge, where we all became good friends, our days were much like the movie Sandlot, games, sports and fun. There were already 2 Mike's in the neighborhood, so his name got shortened and he was now known as "Kat" which later morphed into "El Gato". Mike went to THS and later transferred to Salpointe his senior year (because the "girls were gorgeous") where he met his LIFEMATE Candy Kane. Mike lived a full and passionate life, he also made a career helping others at the Boy's & Girl's Club and later at Tucson City Parks and Recreation. It was at the Donna Liggins Center on 6th Ave. that he took a small 50-100 person event to a 3-4000 person citywide Easter Egg Hunt every year!! In his early 60's Mike reconnected with his family located in Florida filling a gap since childhood. He loved being part of something bigger than one's self and made his life exciting and full-filling. Mike enjoyed his life and lived it fully as a young man, later in life he spent his time with the youth in our city, many of which came from difficult conditions that needed a mentor, an adult male to give some guidance and he was that to many. He is part of many memories for those of us that knew him--he will be missed. Donations in his memory are requested to be made to "Tucson Parks Foundation" with benefits to the "Donna Liggins Center" where "Mr. Mike "worked for the last 17 years. Rest in Peace Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel.