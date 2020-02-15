Send Flowers Obituary

SLOANE, Michael David



62, died peacefully on January 30, 2020. Michael always had a story to tell, loved music, dancing and the ocean. A loving husband, brother, father and grandfather. He will be forever remembered by his wife, Terri; brother, Mark and children, Lisa, Jennifer (John) and Joshua. His friendship and sense of humor will be deeply missed and remembered by all who knew him. In Michael's memory, donations may be made to Casa de la Luz Hospice or a . A family Celebration of Michael's Life is being planned for a later date. Arrangements by NEPTUNE SOCIETY.







SLOANE, Michael David62, died peacefully on January 30, 2020. Michael always had a story to tell, loved music, dancing and the ocean. A loving husband, brother, father and grandfather. He will be forever remembered by his wife, Terri; brother, Mark and children, Lisa, Jennifer (John) and Joshua. His friendship and sense of humor will be deeply missed and remembered by all who knew him. In Michael's memory, donations may be made to Casa de la Luz Hospice or a . A family Celebration of Michael's Life is being planned for a later date. Arrangements by NEPTUNE SOCIETY. Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Feb. 15, 2020 Print Return to Today's Obituaries for Arizona Daily Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations