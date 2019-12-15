Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ELSNER, Michael



65, teacher, fighter for social justice, jokester, avid Cleveland sports fan, and dear friend of many died on December 9, 2019 after a short but fierce battle with pancreatic cancer.



He was born to Sidney and Jean Elsner on April 11, 1954 in Cleveland, Ohio, where he grew up. (Some wonder if he ever really grew up.) He graduated from the University of Arizona and earned his master's and PhD from American University. He taught sociology, criminology, and criminal justice at Howard University and Gallaudet University in Washington, D.C., William Paterson University in New Jersey, and Northern Arizona University. He founded the Institute for Social Justice in Tucson.



He is survived by Peggy Hutchison, his spouse, partner, and soulmate who laughed at his antics for close to 40 years; brother, David Elsner and sister-in-law, Michelle Gaspar of Chicago; brother, Larry Elsner and sister-in-law, Benita Rubinett of Austin; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Teri Hutchison Issenmann and Vince Issenmann of Tucson; sister-in-law, Patty Yates of Tucson; niece and nephew, Jessica and Kevin Perske of Phoenix; nieces, Sara Yates of Seattle and Sophie Elsner of Houston. And Lily, their besotted Airedale terrier.



Throughout his life, Michael was heavily involved in progressive community causes. He volunteered at Primavera Foundation and CASA of Pima County, was a precinct committee member for the Pima County Democratic Party, and served on the boards of the National ACLU, Arizona ACLU and Wingspan.



He will be sorely missed for his passion, intelligence, sense of humor, tenacity, and being. He was a mensch. An informal gathering in his memory will be held in the spring. For those so inclined, please donate to Primavera Foundation, Mission Garden, Guatemala Medical Aid and Acupuncture Project, or the .







