Michael George Vaccaro
1985 - 2020
VACCARO, Michael George

January 21, 1985 - May 10, 2020

Michael Vaccaro, known to many as Mikey, passed away peacefully on May 10th, 2020 at his home in Texas at the age of 35. Mikey was born in Tucson, AZ where he graduated from Canyon Del Oro High School in 2003. Mikey Graduated from the Scottsdale Culinary Institute as a Certified Chef. His passion for cooking was only surpassed by his love for people, especially his family. He was passionate about the things he loved, incredibly down to earth and had a smile that could light up a room. He is survived by the love of his life, Rachyl; mother, Eileen; brother, Anthony; sisters, Tara and Megan and was predeceased by his father, George. Memorial services have yet to be determined. The family can be contacted at: Rachyl Kaihoi, P.O. Box 69341, Tucson, AZ 85737.






Published in Arizona Daily Star on Jun. 10, 2020.
