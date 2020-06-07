WYKO, Michael J. "Mike"
died on May 2, 2020, at home in Tucson after a lengthy illness. He was 93.
Born in 1927 in Newton Falls, Ohio, to parents Mikhailo and Eufemia Wyko, Mike was the fifth of six surviving children. He grew up in Newton Falls, graduating from high school there and subsequently serving in the U.S. Army Air Forces during World War II. After completing his service, he studied psychology at Fenn College for his undergraduate degree.
In his mid-20s, Mike moved to Los Angeles, where he embarked on a decades-long career in banking and business. Over the years, he founded a number of private companies and served at the helm of each. In Los Angeles, he married his wife Evelyn, and they adopted a son, Bill. In the 1970s, Mike moved to Tucson, where he continued his successful career as a business executive, aided by his second wife, Margaret.
Upon retiring, Mike met Suzanne Thompson, his devoted friend of many years. With her encouragement, he traveled widely, to Russia, Germany, Austria, and France.
Mike is survived by Suzanne and her husband, J. Todd Eanes; his oldest sister, Jean Gardner; his son, Bill, and Bill's mother, Evelyn Peetoom; granddaughter, Heather Van Huss (Javier); nephews Wayne, Mike and Jack Wyko, Marc Gardner and Brian and Brad Kerr; and by a number of great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings Bill, John, Helen and Mary Lou; Margaret Wyko; nephew Joe Wyko and nieces Daurella and Donna Jean Wyko, Marcy Gardner and Debra Bigwood.
Mike shared his love, wisdom, and guidance with all who knew him. His family and friends will tremendously miss his wit, cheer, and larger-than-life, ever-upbeat personality. One of his goals in life was to be of continual service to others in the spirit of Christian love.
Mike was fiercely proud of his Ukrainian heritage and wrote many stories and vignettes about growing up as a first-generation Slav in a small Ohio town. To his final days, he followed the fate of Ukraine, and he relished studying U.S. politics, history, and global affairs. He was a proud member of the American Legion.
The family wishes to thank Heartland Hospice and Right at Home, both of which provided wonderfully kind care to Mike during his last illness.
Due to the pandemic, memorial services will be held at a later date.
The family invites those who feel so led to make donations in Mike's name to the American Legion (legion.org).
"For tho' from out our bourne of Time and Place / The flood may bear me far, / I hope to see my Pilot face to face / When I have crost the bar." Arrangements by ABBEY FUNERAL CHAPEL.
died on May 2, 2020, at home in Tucson after a lengthy illness. He was 93.
Born in 1927 in Newton Falls, Ohio, to parents Mikhailo and Eufemia Wyko, Mike was the fifth of six surviving children. He grew up in Newton Falls, graduating from high school there and subsequently serving in the U.S. Army Air Forces during World War II. After completing his service, he studied psychology at Fenn College for his undergraduate degree.
In his mid-20s, Mike moved to Los Angeles, where he embarked on a decades-long career in banking and business. Over the years, he founded a number of private companies and served at the helm of each. In Los Angeles, he married his wife Evelyn, and they adopted a son, Bill. In the 1970s, Mike moved to Tucson, where he continued his successful career as a business executive, aided by his second wife, Margaret.
Upon retiring, Mike met Suzanne Thompson, his devoted friend of many years. With her encouragement, he traveled widely, to Russia, Germany, Austria, and France.
Mike is survived by Suzanne and her husband, J. Todd Eanes; his oldest sister, Jean Gardner; his son, Bill, and Bill's mother, Evelyn Peetoom; granddaughter, Heather Van Huss (Javier); nephews Wayne, Mike and Jack Wyko, Marc Gardner and Brian and Brad Kerr; and by a number of great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings Bill, John, Helen and Mary Lou; Margaret Wyko; nephew Joe Wyko and nieces Daurella and Donna Jean Wyko, Marcy Gardner and Debra Bigwood.
Mike shared his love, wisdom, and guidance with all who knew him. His family and friends will tremendously miss his wit, cheer, and larger-than-life, ever-upbeat personality. One of his goals in life was to be of continual service to others in the spirit of Christian love.
Mike was fiercely proud of his Ukrainian heritage and wrote many stories and vignettes about growing up as a first-generation Slav in a small Ohio town. To his final days, he followed the fate of Ukraine, and he relished studying U.S. politics, history, and global affairs. He was a proud member of the American Legion.
The family wishes to thank Heartland Hospice and Right at Home, both of which provided wonderfully kind care to Mike during his last illness.
Due to the pandemic, memorial services will be held at a later date.
The family invites those who feel so led to make donations in Mike's name to the American Legion (legion.org).
"For tho' from out our bourne of Time and Place / The flood may bear me far, / I hope to see my Pilot face to face / When I have crost the bar." Arrangements by ABBEY FUNERAL CHAPEL.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Arizona Daily Star on Jun. 7, 2020.