FRASER, Michael John



age 83, passed away at home on October 8, 2019. Mike was born April 30, 1936 in Nelson, British Columbia, Canada to James Angus Fraser and Margaret Louise Fraser. He is survived by Eleanor Lindsay Fraser, his wife of 61 years; daughter, Carmen Fraser and her son, Adagio of Grass Valley, CA and son, Mark Fraser, his wife, Angela and their children, Grace and Jeremy of Tucson. Also by brothers, Dick Fraser (Kitsy) of Surrey, BC and Bill Fraser (Linda) of Parksville, BC; sister, Deborah Hunt (Patrick) of Victoria, BC, and cousin, Grover Sinclair (Carol) of Vancouver, BC.



Mike studied metallurgical engineering at the University of British Columbia (BASc '58, MASc '66) where he played basketball with the Thunderbirds and was a member of Beta Theta Pi fraternity. He worked in the steel industry in Canada, then the international iron ore, copper, and molybdenum industries with Marcona Corporation, Cyprus Minerals Company, and Performance Associates after moving to the USA in 1966. Mike was a fine pianist, and music was his passion. He was active in Sons of Orpheus - the Male Choir of Tucson, serving on their board, holding weekly "note bashing" sessions and contributing numerous musical arrangements to their repertoire. World traveler, avid reader, book collector, and lover of history and literature, Mike was a life-long learner with an impressive encyclopedic memory bank -- invincible in Trivial Pursuit games and crossword puzzles alike. Mike's enthusiastic, positive outlook and his willingness to help others led him to spend many weekends building houses for Habitat for Humanity in Tucson. He was a great correspondent and family historian, maintaining connections with family, friends and colleagues from all phases of his life. Mike had the good fortune of being talented in many realms, yet he remained humble to the core. Mike's kindness, generosity and graciousness will be truly missed.



A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, November 16, 2019 at St. Philips in the Hills Episcopal Church, Campbell Avenue at River Road, Tucson followed by a reception at the Fraser residence. In lieu of flowers, the family will be thankful for gifts to Mike's favorite charity, Habitat for Humanity Tucson at 3501 N. Mountain Avenue, Tucson AZ 85719, or to your own favorite.







