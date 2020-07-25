To Mike's family & friends,



It is with bittersweet thoughts to hear of Mike's passing onto the heavenly realm... He has been welcomed into the kingdom of God! No better place to be. It is always toughest on those he leaves behind, and for that I am so sorry...

I worked for B.G. over the years but not directly with Mike. I had not seen Mike since I left B.G. in 2013. I am however very close to his girlfriend, Becky... However, how could anyone forget Mike?! He was one of a kind! His humble spirit & beautiful smile. He got along with everyone! He will be missed by many & I know he is resting now in great comfort..



Sincerely, Sue Elias







Sue Elias

Coworker