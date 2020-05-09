Michael Martinez
1980 - 2020
MARTINEZ, Michael

39, was unexpectedly taken from this world on April 27, 2020. Born September 9, 1980 to Michael Martinez and Sylvia C. Russell. Survived by both parents, sister, Elizabeth Martinez; brother, Marcus Martinez; daughter, Mikayla Martinez; son, Cael Martinez and three half siblings, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Mike lived his life for his family, especially his children. He was a hard worker and everyone loved to be around him. Mike never met a stranger and if he did they weren't a stranger for long. He had a laugh that was so obnoxious you couldn't help but laugh with him. He had a smile that lit up the room as soon as he walked in. Due to current circumstances no services will be held. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later time. Thank you for all your love and support! Remember LIVE LIKE MIKE. Family first, family always. Never meet a stranger. Live life to the fullest. And belt out that song even if you can't carry a tune in a bucket. Arrangements by MARANA MORTUARY.






Published in Arizona Daily Star on May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Funeral services provided by
Marana Mortuary & Cemetery
12146 W Barnett Rd
Marana, AZ 85653
(520) 682-9900
May 9, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Katie key
Friend
May 9, 2020
My deepest Sympathies to the Martinez Family! ( I never had the pleasure of meeting Mike, however, I grew up knowing his dad and the rest of the family). He was one of my friends online, and always asked me how I was doing. He will be greatly missed! My prayers and thoughts are with his family during this time.
Cassandra Horton
Acquaintance
May 9, 2020
My deepest Sympathies to the Martinez Family! ( I never met Mike, yet heard a few great stories about hi, from my neighbors. He sounded like an awesome individual who loved life) My prayers and thoughts are with his family during this time.
Renee Haines
