MARTINEZ, Michael
39, was unexpectedly taken from this world on April 27, 2020. Born September 9, 1980 to Michael Martinez and Sylvia C. Russell. Survived by both parents, sister, Elizabeth Martinez; brother, Marcus Martinez; daughter, Mikayla Martinez; son, Cael Martinez and three half siblings, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Mike lived his life for his family, especially his children. He was a hard worker and everyone loved to be around him. Mike never met a stranger and if he did they weren't a stranger for long. He had a laugh that was so obnoxious you couldn't help but laugh with him. He had a smile that lit up the room as soon as he walked in. Due to current circumstances no services will be held. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later time. Thank you for all your love and support! Remember LIVE LIKE MIKE. Family first, family always. Never meet a stranger. Live life to the fullest. And belt out that song even if you can't carry a tune in a bucket. Arrangements by MARANA MORTUARY.
Published in Arizona Daily Star on May 9, 2020.