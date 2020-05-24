Dr. Michael Miles
MILES, Dr. Michael

70, of Oracle, AZ passed away on May 16, 2020 while resting under a shade tree during one of his many bike rides. He was a Doctor of Naturopathic Medicine and practiced at his Catalina Clinic. He loved flying, sailing, biking, hiking and all things outdoors. He was preceded in death by his wife, Kathleen. There will be a private family service in Oracle. Please visit forevermissed.com for more information.




Published in Arizona Daily Star on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

