NOWACKI, Michael Age 86, died peacefully in Tucson, AZ on February 22, 2019 after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease. He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Virginia Weaver Nowacki; her son, Mico Blackey; Michael's former wife, Donna Zunt with whom he raised four children, Scott Nowacki (June), Alison Nowacki (John Graff), Marc Nowacki (Colleen), Melanie Huskey (Rick) and 12 grandchildren. Born in Cleveland, Ohio in 1932 he was a Korean War USAF vet. Michael loved theater and acting and delighted in family gatherings at his home in Ohio. After retiring from the USPS, he traveled through all 48 contiguous states. A celebration of life will be announced at a future date. Thanks to the people at PWR Parkinson's Wellness Research Gym in Tucson. Donations to this organization are appreciated





NOWACKI, Michael Age 86, died peacefully in Tucson, AZ on February 22, 2019 after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease. He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Virginia Weaver Nowacki; her son, Mico Blackey; Michael's former wife, Donna Zunt with whom he raised four children, Scott Nowacki (June), Alison Nowacki (John Graff), Marc Nowacki (Colleen), Melanie Huskey (Rick) and 12 grandchildren. Born in Cleveland, Ohio in 1932 he was a Korean War USAF vet. Michael loved theater and acting and delighted in family gatherings at his home in Ohio. After retiring from the USPS, he traveled through all 48 contiguous states. A celebration of life will be announced at a future date. Thanks to the people at PWR Parkinson's Wellness Research Gym in Tucson. Donations to this organization are appreciated www.pwr4life.org Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Mar. 3, 2019

