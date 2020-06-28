Ochs, Michael Ray Sr.



12-30-56 to 6-9-2020



Mike was raised on Lake Meridian in Renton, WA. Graduated Kent Meridian HS, earned a scholarship to AAI, graduated top of his class and began his 43-year career with Chrysler. Earned numerous achievements with personal company recognition along the way. His knowledge and expertise were well known in the U.S. and abroad. In High school, he and his dad restored a rusted '36 Chevy which was the "Royal Coach" of the year in 1975 and is still on the road today. Moving back to Arizona to raise a family, he turned a fixer-upper-home into a resort which was enjoyed by family and friends for many years. His passion in life was cars, of any kind. He leaves behind his wife Lisa, of 40 years, daughter Heidi and son Mike Jr. (Bobbi). He will be remembered for his easy going smile and kindness.









