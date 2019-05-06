LOPEZ, Michael Yanez
58, of Tucson passed in the presence of his family and entered into the presence of our Lord Jesus Christ on April 12, 2019. Michael was born August 16, 1960. Michael is survived by his parents, Edward Durazo and Ernestina Yanez Lopez; life partner, Rosemary E. Vega; children, Zachary and Ryan Medrano; sister, Tina Johnson and (Louis Johnson); brother, Edward (Banacho) Lopez II; nieces, Kristin Knight (Colson Knight), Lauren Johnson and Elizabeth Ramos (Ivan Ramos); nephews, Gabriel Martinez and Edward Lopez III; great-nephews, Stephen Anthony Johnson and Milo Louis Knight and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Services will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Calvary Chapel of Tucson, 5170 S. Julian Dr., Tucson, AZ 85706.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on May 6, 2019