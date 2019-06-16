Arizona Daily Star Obituaries
Michaeline "Mickey" Kocis

KOCIS, Michaeline "Mickey"

July 3, 1933 - June 14, 2019

At 85, Mickey passed away peacefully on June 14, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Edward J. Kocis. Mickey is survived by her children: daughter, Cindy (Carl) Seme and son, Buddy (Carol Bartlett) Kocis; grandchildren, Greg (Rhonda) Kocis, Jenna (Ryan) Norris, Adam (Randi Davis) Seme and Alex (Marcie Amaro) Seme; seven great-grandchildren, Chayse and Hunter Kocis, Addison, Austin, Avery Norris, Hudson and Maveric Seme. Mickey was born in Detroit, Michigan, raised in a Polish community called Hamtramck. She graduated from St. Ladislaus Catholic High School. She dedicated her life as a loving wife, proud mother, grandmother and Catholic. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated next week at St. Odilia Catholic Church at 7570 N. Paseo Del Norte. Burial will follow at Holy Hope Cemetery. Contact ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel, for date of service on Monday afternoon, June 17, 2019 at 520-742-7901.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on June 16, 2019
