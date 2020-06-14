Michele Paule Amalfitano
1941 - 2020
AMALFITANO, Michele Paule

79, of Tucson passed away June 11, 2020 due to complications from Coronavirus. Born April 16, 1941 in Algiers as a French citizen then immigrated to France in 1961 and to Tucson, AZ in 1963. She was preceded in death by her father, Rene and mother, Germaine Gabarot; her son, Stephan and loving husband, Guy Amalfitano. She is survived by daughter, Christene Amalfitano; sister, Natasha Gabarot; five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and her companion, Dennis Oulela.

Michele worked as a bank manager for 20 years and as a representative selling RV's for a few years (her favorite job). She was an accomplished artist, painting Arizona and Italian scenery. She loved to travel especially to France to see family and friends. Michele always had a smile for everyone.

Memorial and Celebration of Life services are pending. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel.




Published in Arizona Daily Star on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Adair Funeral Homes - Avalon Chapel
8090 North Northern Avenue
Oro Valley, AZ 85704
(520) 742-7901
