AMALFITANO, Michele Paule



79, of Tucson passed away June 11, 2020 due to complications from Coronavirus. Born April 16, 1941 in Algiers as a French citizen then immigrated to France in 1961 and to Tucson, AZ in 1963. She was preceded in death by her father, Rene and mother, Germaine Gabarot; her son, Stephan and loving husband, Guy Amalfitano. She is survived by daughter, Christene Amalfitano; sister, Natasha Gabarot; five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and her companion, Dennis Oulela.



Michele worked as a bank manager for 20 years and as a representative selling RV's for a few years (her favorite job). She was an accomplished artist, painting Arizona and Italian scenery. She loved to travel especially to France to see family and friends. Michele always had a smile for everyone.



Memorial and Celebration of Life services are pending. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel.









