Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michelle Morrison Kiefer. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

KIEFER, Michelle Morrison



(Formerly Michelle Keller.) Born in Rapid City, South Dakota, November 7, 1954, died in Denver on January 27, 2020. After spending her girlhood in Rapid City, Michelle moved with her family to Denver where she finished her schooling. She earned B.A. and M.A. degrees in Classics at the University of Colorado, Boulder. Later she earned a Ph.D. in English at the University of Arizona. Everyone who met Michelle was struck by her brilliance and by her enthusiasm for the culture of ancient Greece and Rome. She applied this knowledge to her study of Renaissance drama, which culminated in a dissertation of extraordinary originality. Articulate and congenial, she was the kind of person who lit up a room. Her character was golden: she was generous and kind to everyone she met. In her younger days she was a formidable tennis player and talented pianist. She enjoyed travel, exploring English country houses and the roots of Christianity in Turkey. Michelle was the beloved wife of Frederick Kiefer. We shall not see her like again. Contributions may be made to St. Joseph's Indian School, Chamberlain, SD, 57325. Arrangements by HORAN & MCCONATY.







KIEFER, Michelle Morrison(Formerly Michelle Keller.) Born in Rapid City, South Dakota, November 7, 1954, died in Denver on January 27, 2020. After spending her girlhood in Rapid City, Michelle moved with her family to Denver where she finished her schooling. She earned B.A. and M.A. degrees in Classics at the University of Colorado, Boulder. Later she earned a Ph.D. in English at the University of Arizona. Everyone who met Michelle was struck by her brilliance and by her enthusiasm for the culture of ancient Greece and Rome. She applied this knowledge to her study of Renaissance drama, which culminated in a dissertation of extraordinary originality. Articulate and congenial, she was the kind of person who lit up a room. Her character was golden: she was generous and kind to everyone she met. In her younger days she was a formidable tennis player and talented pianist. She enjoyed travel, exploring English country houses and the roots of Christianity in Turkey. Michelle was the beloved wife of Frederick Kiefer. We shall not see her like again. Contributions may be made to St. Joseph's Indian School, Chamberlain, SD, 57325. Arrangements by HORAN & MCCONATY. Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Feb. 5, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Arizona Daily Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close