RODRIGUEZ, Miguel Angel, Jr.Born March 14, 1975 to parents, Georgina Moreno and Miguel A. Rodríguez Sr.Miguel passed away August 10, 2020 after a long and complicated illness. In his final days he was at peace with the world. He is preceded in death by his father, his grandfathers, Angel Rodriguez and Fernando Moreno and brother, Dominic Peter Soto. He is survived by his mother, Georgina; grandmothers, Sally Rodriguez and Irene Moreno; sisters, Delilah Soto, Miriam and Elisha Rivera; brothers, Santos, Armando and Martin Rodriquez. He will be missed by his daughters, Samantha and Brianna Rodriguez and his one-month old granddaughter, Zota Miguel. He is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Most especially, his uncle Marc who was like a brother to him.Catholic and traditional Yaqui Services will be held on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 commencing at 8:00 a.m. Services will be held at Cristo Rey Parish, 7500 S. Camino Benem, Tucson. To be followed by burial at Monte Calvario Cemetery, 5149 W. Omokol, Tucson. Arrangements by DESERT ROSE HEATHER MORTUARY.