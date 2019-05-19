Services Desert Sunset 3081 W. Orange Grove Road Tucson , AZ 85741 (520) 297-9007 Service 10:30 AM Casas Adobes Congregational Church, UCC 6801 N. Oracle Rd, Tucson , AZ View Map Resources More Obituaries for Mike Gerkin Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Mike A. Gerkin

Passed away peacefully on May 8, 2019 after a struggle with cancer that had returned. His family surrounded him with love as he quietly drew his last breath. He is survived by his mother, Cleone Gerkin; his wife, Rita Bourgeois; his daughter, Tamara Clemans (Twain Schell) of Texas; his son, Josh Gerkin (Rosy Saldivar) of Tucson along with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren in addition to his siblings: Claudia Gerkin (Spencer Moore) and Tom Gerkin of Arizona as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews and beloved Aunt Wanda West of Fleming, Colorado. Mike was preceded in death by his father, Donald Gerkin of Bisbee; his first wife, Janie Dickerson and their two sons, Doug and Matthew Gerkin. In addition to family, Mike leaves life-long friends from grade-school forward, all of whom will miss him greatly.



Mike was born in Sterling, Colorado in 1945 and raised in Coolidge, Arizona where he graduated from High School in 1963 after many adventures and mayhem with his classmates such as water-skiing in the canals, drag-racing and the like, much to the consternation of the local law enforcement. Although Mike participated in FFA (Future Farmers of America) during his school years and had many jobs in agriculture to raise cotton, cattle along with crop-dusting, his passion was to build things (basically anything) and was involved as a volunteer with the local Conservation Corporation and the building of the Diversion Dam in Florence, Arizona. His life-long career, in which he was basically self-taught, was project management in commercial construction, mostly shopping centers and hotels across 43 states. His largest project was The Forum in San Antonio, Texas and he retired in 2008 after the expansion of the Tucson Spectrum.



Mike's passions included: hunting, fishing, SCUBA-diving, trap-shooting, restoring car's from the 50's, NASCAR, travel (especially Mexico and the White Mountains of Arizona) and story-telling. Mike was talented in all of the trades although the air was often blue when he did plumbing tasks. Mike had a fine mind and could perform complicated math equations in his head, including long division to the third decimal point. To his last day, he kept up with current events and discussions were always lively in his politically bipartisan household. Mike never met a stranger and he leaves behind many friends and family members, including the boy scouts that he taught to scuba dive off Catch 22 Beach in San Carlos, Mexico while raising his own children.



The family wishes to thank the many people who helped during the final weeks with visits, meals, phone calls, cards, texts, emails, transportation, ice cream and wine, etc. along with Casa de la Luz Hospice staff who were of tremendous assistance.



Services will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Casas Adobes Congregational Church, UCC at 6801 N. Oracle Rd, Tucson, AZ 85704. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mike's name may be made to Boy Scouts of America (Catalina Council) or a . Arrangements by DESERT SUNSET FUNERAL HOME. Published in the Arizona Daily Star on May 19, 2019