FRANCIS, Mike Los Angeles County Senior Redevelopment and MTA Administrator, dies at 76. Fredric Michael "Mike" Francis March 17, 1942 - January 17, 2019. Mike Francis, born and educated in Tucson, Arizona, passed away peacefully at home after a 22 year battle with prostate cancer. During a career that spanned three decades he held senior administrator positions in the Community Redevelopment Agency of the City of Los Angeles (LA/CRA)(1967-1988), the Long Beach Community Redevelopment Agency (1988–1991) and the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (1991–1998). Mike, the oldest of three sons born to a Sundt Construction superintendent and a housewife, was a graduate of Catalina High School ('60) and the University of Arizona ('67; B.S. Public Administration). Mike's time at LA/CRA had ever increasing responsibilities. Early on, as a deputy administrator, he was tasked with relocating residents of the Beacon Street Redevelopment Project in San Pedro. Many years later he was Senior Project Manager and lead negotiator for the Bunker Hill and Central Business District Redevelopment Projects in downtown LA. As Manager of the Redevelopment Bureau of the Long Beach Redevelopment Agency he supervised multiple redevelopment projects, including the Pine Avenue retail area. As Director of Joint Development for the LA County Metropolitan Transit Authority he managed the real estate holdings and development for the entire MTA, including the Grand Central Square Project. Mike had a quiet, calm and thoughtful management style. As a negotiator, he came prepared and was skillful at persevering until parties with widely divergent interests could reach an agreement. In his personal life, he had an unfailing commitment to his wife, children and other family members. He maintained strong long-term friendships with many of his coworkers and neighbors. Mike is pre-deceased by his father, Wildon J. A. Francis, mother, Carol (Horn) Francis, and youngest brother, Tom Francis. He is survived by his wife (Joan Francis), daughter and son-in-law (Linda and Robert Phillips), grandchildren (Corey and Kendra Phillips), son and daughter-in-law (Michael Sean Francis/Michaela Krex), son (Devan Francis), brother and sister-in-law (David Francis/Karen Francis) and niece (Nina Francis). A celebration of Mike's life will be held Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Angeles National Golf Club, Sunland, CA.





