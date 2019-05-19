FULGHAM, Mike R.
Born December 13, 1949 in Maben, Mississippi to Erskin and Mary Louise Fulgham. Mike passed away May 10, 2019 in Tucson, Arizona. Survived by soulmate, Linda; sisters, Glenda, Beth and Jeanette; sons, Jeff, Brian, Michael and John and two grandchildren. Graveside Services are at East Lawn Cemetery, 5801 E. Grant Road, Tucson on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 12:00 Noon. Donations can be made at www.panfoundation.org by clicking on donate and specifying colorectal cancer. Donations will be used to assist individuals who cannot afford medication. Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on May 19, 2019