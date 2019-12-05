Mike V. Gallego (1935 - 2019)
Service Information
Carrillo's Tucson Mortuary - Tucson
204 S. Stone Ave.
Tucson, AZ
85701-1911
(520)-622-7429
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Carrillo's Tucson Mortuary - Tucson
204 S. Stone Ave.
Tucson, AZ 85701-1911
Rosary
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
7:00 PM
Carrillo's Tucson Mortuary - Tucson
204 S. Stone Ave.
Tucson, AZ 85701-1911
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
9:00 AM
Santa Cruz Catholic Church
1220 S. Sixth Ave.
Obituary
GALLEGO, Mike V.

passed peacefully in his home, surrounded by his family on Monday, December 2, 2019. A lifelong Tucsonan, Mike was born April 5, 1935 to Florencio Gallego and Mercedes Villa Gallego, the second youngest of 12 children. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Olga Lopez Gallego; sons, Michael (Melody) and Mark (Linda); daughters, Marlene and Margie (Jeff Bitticks); nine grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, along with two of his siblings, Delia Barredo and Armando Gallego (Raquel) and numerous nieces and nephews. Mike was "Honorary Tata" to countless friends and will be forever cherished. Visitation will be held at CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY (South Chapel), 240 S. Stone Ave. on Friday, December 6, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. with the Rosary recited at 7:00 p.m. Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at Santa Cruz Catholic Church, 1220 S. Sixth Ave. Interment to follow at Holy Hope Cemetery. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY, INC.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Dec. 5, 2019
