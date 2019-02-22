Mike WALSH

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mike WALSH.

WALSH, Mike Our family is saddened to inform you that our dear father Mike Walsh passed away suddenly on Monday night February 18, 2019 from heart issues. His son was with him when he passed. His many passions in life include bookselling, real estate, and writing, and he will be remembered for his positive and loving outlook. He is survived by son, Jay Walsh; daughter, Kathy Hascall (Craig); daughter, Pamela Smith (Kevin), their mother Agnes Walsh; seven grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. He is predeceased by his wife Carol Walsh. The Funeral is Saturday, February 23, 2019, at East Lawn Palms Mortuary, 5801 E. Grant Road, Tucson, AZ, 85712. Viewing is at 8:30 a.m. Service is at 9:30 a.m. and Burial is on-site at 10:30 a.m. with military honors.
Funeral Home
East Lawn Palms Cemetery
5801 East Grant Road #C
Tucson, AZ 85712
(520) 886-5561
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Feb. 22, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.