WALSH, Mike Our family is saddened to inform you that our dear father Mike Walsh passed away suddenly on Monday night February 18, 2019 from heart issues. His son was with him when he passed. His many passions in life include bookselling, real estate, and writing, and he will be remembered for his positive and loving outlook. He is survived by son, Jay Walsh; daughter, Kathy Hascall (Craig); daughter, Pamela Smith (Kevin), their mother Agnes Walsh; seven grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. He is predeceased by his wife Carol Walsh. The Funeral is Saturday, February 23, 2019, at East Lawn Palms Mortuary, 5801 E. Grant Road, Tucson, AZ, 85712. Viewing is at 8:30 a.m. Service is at 9:30 a.m. and Burial is on-site at 10:30 a.m. with military honors.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mike WALSH.
East Lawn Palms Cemetery
5801 East Grant Road #C
Tucson, AZ 85712
(520) 886-5561
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Feb. 22, 2019