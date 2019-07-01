MATHUR, Dr. Milap A.
We are saddened to inform everyone that on June 28, 2019, Dr. Milap A. Mathur left us to join all our loved ones that are no longer with us. Dr. Mathur came to US and achieved a PhD in Chemistry. He has taught Chemistry to tens of thousands of students from high school to PhD level. Dr. Mathur is survived in Tucson by Mrs. Chandra Mathur. They have been married for 67 years, have four children, their spouses, ten grandchildren and a grandson-in-law. He was a loving father, worked to enrich the lives of those he met and will be missed dearly. Arrangements by EVERGREEN MORTUARY.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star from July 1 to July 2, 2019