CARLSON, Milburn
96, died on November 4, 2019, following a long illness. A native of Joplin, MO, he volunteered for the US Army in 1942, led combat intelligence patrols in New Guinea, and was wounded in the Philippines in 1945. In addition to his Purple Heart, he won a Bronze Star, and The Soldier's Medal for risking his life to save the life of his captain.
He earned a Bachelor's Degree at Northwestern University and Master's Degree at San Francisco State University. For fourteen years he wrote scripts for the American and Canadian public broadcasting corporations. Several programs were nominated for Peabody Awards. His script for a documentary film on Afghanistan won a Cine Golden Eagle. He subsequently directed the screen writing program at San Francisco State University.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Cornelia Carlson; daughters, Kerstin Belnap and Susannah Carlson-Lagunas; step-daughter, Adriane Thrash and four grandchildren.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Peppi's House. Any donations may be made to the American Indian College Fund or . Interment will be at the Arlington National Cemetery. Arrangements by ABBEY FUNERAL CHAPEL.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Nov. 24, 2019