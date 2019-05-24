Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mildred Anderson. View Sign Service Information Bring's Broadway Chapel 6910 East Broadway Boulevard Tucson , AZ 85710 (520)-329-4848 Send Flowers Obituary

ANDERSON, Mildred



went home to the lord on April 29, 2019 in Tucson, AZ. Mildred was surrounded by the love of her daughters. She was born in Malden, New York on July 22, 1922 to the late William and Eliza Lewis. Mildred was an example of strength, having raised her five children, Dianne, Denise, William, Millicent and Michelle, while serving in the US Army as a Nurse and later as a civil servant for 32 years. As a strong, independent mother, she instilled an ethic of discipline and hard work in her children, with the notion that there are no short cuts to achieving their dreams. Her passion in making sure that everyone had the opportunity they deserved and that they took advantage of it, cascaded from her children to grandchildren and great-grandchildren, leaving a legacy spanning generations. As the patriarch of the family, she is loved by not only her children, but nine grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Mildred was a role model for the entire family, teaching life lessons such as accepting others for who they are, fearlessly pursuing their dreams and loving each other. She is survived by her daughters, Dianne Moore and her husband Alvin, Denise Anderson, Millicent Anderson and Michelle Anderson; eight loving grandchildren, Michael, Jerry and Malcolm Anderson, Steve Harris, William and Athena Sewell, Mayesha and Mia Johnson. Her 12 great- grandchildren, Ariella Cross, Chauniece Anderson, Bailey Anderson, Mya Anderson, Veronica Anderson, Azha Anderson, Morgan Anderson, Audrianna Anderson, Sydney Anderson, Kela Lewis, Torianno Lewis and Isaiah Sewell and her great-great-grandchild, Lyric Cross. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.







ANDERSON, Mildredwent home to the lord on April 29, 2019 in Tucson, AZ. Mildred was surrounded by the love of her daughters. She was born in Malden, New York on July 22, 1922 to the late William and Eliza Lewis. Mildred was an example of strength, having raised her five children, Dianne, Denise, William, Millicent and Michelle, while serving in the US Army as a Nurse and later as a civil servant for 32 years. As a strong, independent mother, she instilled an ethic of discipline and hard work in her children, with the notion that there are no short cuts to achieving their dreams. Her passion in making sure that everyone had the opportunity they deserved and that they took advantage of it, cascaded from her children to grandchildren and great-grandchildren, leaving a legacy spanning generations. As the patriarch of the family, she is loved by not only her children, but nine grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Mildred was a role model for the entire family, teaching life lessons such as accepting others for who they are, fearlessly pursuing their dreams and loving each other. She is survived by her daughters, Dianne Moore and her husband Alvin, Denise Anderson, Millicent Anderson and Michelle Anderson; eight loving grandchildren, Michael, Jerry and Malcolm Anderson, Steve Harris, William and Athena Sewell, Mayesha and Mia Johnson. Her 12 great- grandchildren, Ariella Cross, Chauniece Anderson, Bailey Anderson, Mya Anderson, Veronica Anderson, Azha Anderson, Morgan Anderson, Audrianna Anderson, Sydney Anderson, Kela Lewis, Torianno Lewis and Isaiah Sewell and her great-great-grandchild, Lyric Cross. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL. Published in the Arizona Daily Star on May 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Arizona Daily Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close