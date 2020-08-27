1/1
Mildred Frances Baum
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mildred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BAUM, Mildred Frances

was born in Venetia, PA, in 1924. She went home to God after a beautiful life at the age of 96. She was the oldest of nine children. She graduated salutatorian of her high school class despite growing up in grinding poverty. She worked in the Army JAG. in WA. D.C. during WWII. She worked as a Legal Secretary in TX. and NM. In NM. she met her husband of 63 years, David F. Baum. Her proudest accomplishment was being a mother of four successful children, David (Christy), Fred (Deede), Keith (Ann) Baum and Rozanne Bilby. She is survived by four sisters, Anne, Edie, Jeannie and Nelle; ten grandchildren, David, Katarina, Ruth Ann, Stephanie, Jennifer, Kevin, Amy, Sarah, Elizabeth and Diane and six great-grands, Owen, Roman, Ivy, Brianna, Colin and Jesse. She loved her family. She loved Jesus and was a lifelong Methodist. She inspired faith and love in others. Family Service Livestreamed at vistaumc.org on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Arizona Daily Star on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Adair Funeral Homes - Dodge Chapel
1050 North Dodge Boulevard
Tucson, AZ 85716
(520) 326-4343
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved