BAUM, Mildred Frances
was born in Venetia, PA, in 1924. She went home to God after a beautiful life at the age of 96. She was the oldest of nine children. She graduated salutatorian of her high school class despite growing up in grinding poverty. She worked in the Army JAG. in WA. D.C. during WWII. She worked as a Legal Secretary in TX. and NM. In NM. she met her husband of 63 years, David F. Baum. Her proudest accomplishment was being a mother of four successful children, David (Christy), Fred (Deede), Keith (Ann) Baum and Rozanne Bilby. She is survived by four sisters, Anne, Edie, Jeannie and Nelle; ten grandchildren, David, Katarina, Ruth Ann, Stephanie, Jennifer, Kevin, Amy, Sarah, Elizabeth and Diane and six great-grands, Owen, Roman, Ivy, Brianna, Colin and Jesse. She loved her family. She loved Jesus and was a lifelong Methodist. She inspired faith and love in others. Family Service Livestreamed at vistaumc.org
on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.