ZELLER, Miles "Gus"Longtime resident of Chicago Heights, Illinois, passed away in Raleigh, NC on August 28, 2020. Gus was born in Chicago Heights, Illinois on August 10, 1938. He attended Washington JHS, Bloom Township HS and graduated in 1957 from Rich Township HS. He played Baseball and Basketball at Rich Township. He was a member of several baseball teams during his stay in the South Suburbs, playing alongside Jerry Colangelo and Jim Bouton, both famous athletes from the area.Gus attended the University of Arizona graduating in 1965 with a BS in Electrical Engineering and Mechanical Engineering. He was a member of the Varsity Basketball team and Baseball Team gaining recognition by leading them to the College World Series. He gained victories on the mound over Iowa, Notre Dame, USC, San Diego State and Colorado State. Following his final year of eligibility, he signed a professional contract with the Kansas City Athletics. He played two seasons ending up in Binghamton in AA, and decided to enter the business world.He spent 19 years with Westinghouse and ended his business career as President of Powell Electric, Houston, Texas. As President of Powell, he was able to travel to numerous foreign countries. He was an avid golfer and brought his clubs whenever possible. His love for his business was visible to all who knew him. Upon retirement, he retired to Raleigh, North Carolina to be near family.May his big heart and sense of humor that he shared with us bring peace and comfort to all of us as we attempt to move forward in the coming years.Gus is predeceased by his father, August Miles Zeller and mother, Helen Jane Murton Zeller. Survivors include his wife of over 50 years, Anne Jorgensen Zeller and children, Terry (Chris), Erin and Gary (Melanie) as well as five grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Arrangements by BRIGHT FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION CENTER.